Forcing judges to meet quotas won't reduce immigration court backlogs. It will undermine due process

As it is, judges clear an average of 678 cases a year, so pushing that up to 700 might not seem like a big change. But the clearance rate is well below that average in courts where cases are more complex, and there, the effect of the new quotas could be severe. Judges near the border with Mexico handling cases involving new arrivals are able to make faster decisions than, for instance, a judge in the interior of the country handling cases involving people who have established deep roots or have dependents who are American citizens. Cases involving unaccompanied minors can be particularly complex because the law allows a variety of relief options, including requesting asylum or seeking "special immigrant juvenile status" if they have been abused or abandoned by their parents. Given the totality of Trump and Sessions' attitudes toward people living in the country without permission, it's not unreasonable to see this imposition of quotas as a pretext for speeding up deportations, due process be damned.