Juveniles are owed special protection from police coercion. Brendan Dassey should serve as that reminder

Dassey’s lawyers speculate that the failure of lower courts to scrutinize juvenile confessions may reflect the fact that it has been nearly 40 years since the Supreme Court last handed down a major decision on the standards for assessing whether a confession by a juvenile suspect has been coerced. They also note that recent social science research confirms the correctness of the court’s decisions, “demonstrating that minors and persons with mental deficits are at a heightened risk of providing involuntary (and frequently false) confessions.”