L.A. Unified faces a rocky financial future no matter what happens with its contract talks

The teachers union also wants more say on whether and how charter schools will be allocated space on L.A. Unified campuses. The sharing of facilities often has been uncomfortable. It wants teachers to decide which standardized tests are given to their students beyond the ones required by state or federal law. And it wants teachers at each school to have veto power over whether a school will be converted into a magnet program with a specialized theme, such as medical studies, and for all teachers to be able to keep their jobs after conversion.