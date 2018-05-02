Words of wisdom for our old boss, Austin Beutner, L.A. Unified's new superintendent

Beutner has been interested in local education for a number of years. In 2012, he founded a nonprofit called "Vision to Learn" that provides L.A. Unified students with eye care and, if needed, glasses. (Recently there has been a dispute between L.A. Unified and the group over the services provided.) He also led a task force that, in cooperation with the district, has been examining various aspects of its operations. Its first report pointed out that chronic absenteeism among 80,000 L.A. Unified students was both feeding the problem of academic failure and costing the district millions of dollars a year, because state payments are based on student attendance. It found that although the district had tried several programs to curb the problem, it had never bothered finding out which, if any, of those programs worked.