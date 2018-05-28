Between the Memorial Day sales, picnics and chores, let's remember: War is still hell

It's worth mulling such things on this Memorial Day, in particular. President Trump is tough talking when it comes to the U.S. military. He seems, at times, to be itching for a fight (perhaps related to the fact that he himself never served). Sure, it might all just be bluster, part of a negotiating strategy, a la President Nixon and his "madman theory," in which he tried to persuade North Vietnam that he was just crazy enough to use nuclear weapons. But it didn't work then, and isn't likely to work now; Trump's threats — such as his promise to unleash "fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before" on North Korea — seem more likely to erode international trust in the U.S. as a reliable global leader.