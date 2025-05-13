Letters to the Editor: President Trump’s policy alignment with Project 2025 shouldn’t come as a shock

To the editor: Anyone surprised by the alignment of Trump administration policies with the extreme right-wing Project 2025 promoters simply was not paying attention to the neo-fascism espoused by Trump on the campaign trail and its foundational infrastructure with the main points of Project 2025 ( “Whether it’s his plan or not, Trump’s policies so far closely align with Project 2025,” May 9). That the then-candidate Trump would deny any marriage between the two is not surprising. After all, he was and is an inveterate liar.

Bob Teigan, Santa Susana

To the editor: My one issue with this article is that I lost count of how many times it used the adjective “liberal” to describe anyone or any movement opposed to President Trump or his actions enacting Project 2025. How about “pro-democracy” instead?

Mindi White, Los Angeles

To the editor: That Trump may have lied about his closeness to Project 2025 should be met with a huge “duh.” But the real problem comes with the media not digging into this manifest and reporting how we might have to live our lives if implemented. According to one community tracking project cited in your story, 40% of Project 2025’s recommendations might already be in play.

So, after a long presidential campaign, an election six months ago and an inauguration three months ago, Project 2025 is finally getting an explanation. Too little, too late. Of all the things that could really hurt the average American and America itself, we hardly heard an understandable story about this document.

Larry Margo, Valley Village