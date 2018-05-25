The North Korea summit has been canceled. Is anyone surprised, given what an unholy mess it was?

But while these puerile insults were bandied about to the amusement of the world, there were also real threats of serious violence by players who at least in theory had the power to follow through if they chose to. Trump said ominously that "military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded." He threatened to unleash "fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before." In one speech, he vowed to "totally destroy North Korea." Kim made equally rash threats. "The United States should know that the button for nuclear war is on my table," he said. "The entire area of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range."