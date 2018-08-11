The next record-breaking fire will happen soon. So how will California pay for it?

Of the state’s $2-billion budget for fire protection services, about $1.6 billion pays for salaries, equipment and facilities. The rest — about $443 million — is for fire emergency costs, such as paying for help from other fire departments that pitch in to help and for the large water-dropping air tankers that are operated by private companies. But just one month into the 2018-19 fiscal year, the state already has spent about a quarter of its emergency fund. Some of that money may be reimbursed to the state by the federal government for protecting national land, but if the fire season is as bad as predicted, the emergency fund will be tapped out.