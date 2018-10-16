Note to Judge Sztraicher: 'Open court' means open for journalists to report freely

The Times was following the two cases in Sztraicher's courtroom, so it knew about the improper orders and was able to challenge them. But in other cases and in other courtrooms where judges issue unconstitutional prior restraints against citizen journalists who might lack the resources or legal knowledge to object, freedom of speech and of the press are in jeopardy. Each bad ruling chips away at the bedrock of fundamental American liberties, as well as the press’ crucial role as the public’s witness.