A win for majority rule on local finances

In California, it takes just a simple majority of voters to elect a mayor, a governor or even a member of Congress. But it requires a supermajority — two-thirds of the vote — to pass a local tax to fund specific programs, such as street repairs, parks or libraries. This disparity is due to Proposition 218, a 1996 ballot measure designed to make it harder for local governments to raise taxes.

At least, it used to take a supermajority. Last week, the state Supreme Court struck a welcome blow to the unreasonably high vote thresholds in Proposition 218, upholding a lower court ruling that the proposition does not apply to measures put on the ballot by anyone other than elected government bodies. This is good news for communities that need to raise taxes for some worthy project, reaffirming the democratic principle that such decisions reflect the will of the majority.

Proposition 218 — which, it must be pointed out, was passed by a simple majority of voters — subverted this principle by requiring local governments to obtain the approval of two-thirds of the voters for most proposed tax increases. The sole exception was for taxes that support overall government operations, perhaps because general-purpose tax hikes are a tougher sell than those with a specific goal, such as building housing for the homeless or funding public transportation projects.

The restraints imposed by Proposition 218 reflected its supporters’ belief that local governments had overstepped in their desperation for revenue in the years after voters approved another anti-tax measure, Proposition 13. The lawsuit that led to the Supreme Court’s ruling, however, wasn’t primarily a fight over tax rates, and did not seek to upend the supermajority threshold. That was a happy accident.

The case pitted the city of Upland against medical marijuana proponents, who sued the city for refusing to put an industry-sponsored dispensary ordinance on a special election ballot. The ordinance would have lifted the city’s ban on dispensaries and charged them a $75,000 “licensing and inspection” fee to set up shop. Upland officials argued that the fee was really a tax, and pointed out that Proposition 218 requires tax measures to appear only on general-election ballots. That requirement exists to stop special interests and local governments from foisting new taxes on the public through a low-turnout special election.

The courts disagreed, holding that the measure could go on a special-election ballot because — and here’s the crucial part — Proposition 218 applies only to measures placed on a ballot by local government bodies. (Proposition 218 does not apply to statewide tax hikes.) If citizen initiatives are not subject to the ballot provision under Proposition 218, then it stands to reason that the two-thirds threshold is likewise unenforceable.

Furthermore, the majority opinion by Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar supports that broader interpretation. “A contrary conclusion would require an unreasonably broad construction of the term ‘local government’ at the expense of the people’s constitutional right to direct democracy,” Cuellar wrote.

The prospect of a lower threshold is likely to prompt a local initiative to raise taxes in the near future, and with it a court battle. This is why California Republicans are trying to rush through a bill to put a constitutional amendment on the November 2018 ballot that would explicitly extend Proposition 218 to measures filed by citizens too. Ironically, this effort needs a two-thirds majority in the Legislature to get placed on the ballot.

It would serve the GOP right to be tripped up by the same undemocratic hurdle as they would place before citizens trying to raise their own taxes to pay for things they want or need. It’s tough to get two-thirds of a group to agree on what to have for dinner, let alone making important decisions about civic finances. What Proposition 218 did was to give outsized power to NIMBYs and naysayers to thwart the will of a majority of their fellow voters. Call it the tyranny of the minority.

While we applaud this ruling and its implications, restraint is advised. Californians already shoulder one of the highest tax burdens in the country. Nor should local government officials see this an open invitation to advance tax proposals while hiding behind bogus grass-roots organizations. Abuse could well lead to another anti-tax backlash. Remember, it would take only a majority of Californians to pass another law slapping a two-thirds restriction on citizens’ right to tax themselves.

