Letters to the Editor: The military officials Trump fired would’ve been useful in Iran-Israel conflict

To the editor: Americans are witnessing in real time the consequences of the president of the United States surrounding himself with yes-men and women ( “Iran’s leader rejects call to surrender, saying U.S. intervention would cause ‘irreparable damage,’” June 18). President Trump fired seasoned military officials and career-experienced diplomats whose knowledge of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel should be critical in his decisions to help restore peace in the region.

Instead of Trump’s “I don’t know what I’m going to do” approach, we could have knowledgeable decisions based on the sound advice of officials and professionals familiar with the centuries-old disputes in the area, which would likely indicate U.S. military involvement between Iran and Israel is not warranted.

Donald Peppars, Pomona