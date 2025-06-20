Letters to the Editor: Minnesota lawmaker shootings affect all of America — and Trump should recognize that

President Trump speaks during a meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

To the editor: When asked if he’s called Gov. Tim Walz out of sympathy and concern for the political assassination in Minnesota, President Trump responded, “Why would I call him?” ( “Trump says he won’t call Minnesota Gov. Walz after lawmaker shootings because it would ‘waste time,’” June 17).

It’s a good question. I believe the answer is that when one part of the country suffers such a grave violation of life and liberty, all of America is diminished.

Four hundred years ago, John Donne posed and answered the same question: “Therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

Mary Bomba, Los Angeles