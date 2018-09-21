A vote for Proposition 11 is a sensible vote for public safety

Concerned about the cost and the ability to respond quickly to medical emergencies, companies such as American Medical Response, which contracts with more than a dozen of California’s counties to provide emergency medical service, pushed for legislation to preserve the current practice. Otherwise, the state’s legislative analyst estimated, these companies would collectively have to spend up to $100 million a year on the extra staff and ambulances needed to cover the gaps when EMTs and paramedics go dark on breaks. Private companies provide about 75% of the ambulance service in the state, and the cost would likely be passed on to local governments and private insurers — and their customers.