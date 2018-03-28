Trump's speak-no-evil policy on Russia undermines his administration's attempts to get tough

But even if engaging Russia on issues of global significance makes sense, that is different from Trump's version of "getting along with Russia," which seems to involve refraining from criticism of Russian provocations, including meddling in the 2016 election, and lavishing congratulations on Putin for a victory in an election in which Putin faced little serious opposition and in which a key potential opponent wasn't allowed to run. Ironically, Trump's speak-no-evil policy undermines his effort to explore ways in which cooperation with Russia might be in this country's interest. If Trump is viewed by the American public as soft on Russia, otherwise rational initiatives will be suspect.