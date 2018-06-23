The Supreme Court protects privacy in the digital age

But, without overruling those decisions, Roberts wrote on Friday that few people in 1979 “could have imagined a society in which a phone goes wherever its owner goes, conveying to the wireless carrier not just dialed digits, but a detailed and comprehensive record of the person’s movements.” Therefore, he reasoned, given “the unique nature of cellphone location records,” a warrant would be required to obtain them, except in emergency situations such as an active shooting, a bombing or the abduction of a child.