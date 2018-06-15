The Supreme Court strikes down a dress code for voters

“We do not doubt that the vast majority of election judges strive to enforce the statute in an evenhanded manner, nor that some degree of discretion in this setting is necessary,” he wrote. “But that discretion must be guided by objective, workable standards. Without them, an election judge’s own politics may shape his views on what counts as ‘political.’ And if voters experience or witness episodes of unfair or inconsistent enforcement of the ban, the state’s interest in maintaining a polling place free of distraction and disruption would be undermined by the very measure intended to further it.”