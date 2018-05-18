Let's compensate victims of California's forced sterilization program — quickly, before they die

An estimated 20,000 people in the care of state homes and hospitals in California were sterilized because they were deemed mentally ill, "feeble-minded" or, in some cases, just sexually promiscuous; that's one-third of all the sterilizations that were performed under eugenics programs around the country. A disproportionate number of those sterilized, unsurprisingly, were poor or Latino. Many were pressured into giving consent; others were forced. Doctors in state institutions could order patients to undergo the procedure; the State Commission on Lunacy, created in 1913, often approved those decisions. The law allowing sterilizations was not repealed until 1979.