Trump finally puts Jeff Sessions out of his misery. Now it's up to Congress to protect Robert Mueller

Sessions’ duties will be temporarily assumed not by Rosenstein, who would seem the obvious choice, but by Matthew G. Whitaker, who has been serving as Sessions’ chief of staff. Justice Department officials indicated that Whitaker also would take over supervision of Mueller’s Russia investigation. Yet Whitaker has been critical of the probe, warning in a 2017 column that the special counsel was “dangerously close to crossing” a red line after it was reported that investigators could be looking into financial records relating to the Trump Organization.