California doesn't need to roll back its criminal justice reforms to do a better job fighting crime

Under federal court oversight for prison overcrowding, California lawmakers felt compelled to reject bills that would have increased the number of felons. But criminal justice reform measures changed all that by clearing out inmates who were doing time for simple drug possession or other petty crimes, and by requiring county jails to house inmates convicted of less serious felonies as well as misdemeanors. Prisons are still crowded, but not so much that serial shoplifting can't be charged as the serious crime that it is. A bill to make it easier for prosecutors to tackle organized theft, AB 1065, has moved through the Legislature but needs a final push in the Senate to make it to the governor's desk.