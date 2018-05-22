Once again, the Trump administration is out to mess with women's healthcare

Even if the rule would require just the creation of separate, duplicative facilities and staff, it would still impose a costly and superfluous burden on healthcare clinics serving low-income women and men. For many people, these clinics may be their only affordable option for basic healthcare, cancer screenings and contraception within miles of their homes. Clearly, this is an attempt to force clinics that perform abortions to make a difficult choice: Jump through ridiculous hoops to remain eligible for the Title X money needed to provide family planning services to poor Americans, or stop doing abortions.