The Trump administration takes on drug prices

To its credit, the administration has taken or proposed many steps to confront the high cost of prescription drugs. Thursday’s, though, was the first to address the prices drugmakers charge head-on. Today, the industry’s pricing practices are largely opaque, and the monopolies manufacturers enjoy on patented medicines (as well as the absence of competing manufacturers for many obscure treatments) — combined with the ample dollars provided by insurers — allow them to set prices with little or no constraint from market forces. It’s not clear yet whether Trump’s plan for Part B medicines is the right approach, but it’s a proposal that deserves to be fleshed out and tested.