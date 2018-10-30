The president refuses to take responsibility for his dangerous rhetoric

It’s not surprising that the president would seek to deflect responsibility for the “anger and outrage” he himself has kindled with his demonization of Mexicans, Muslims, refugees, asylum seekers and his critics and political opponents. Nor is it surprising that he would blame the media. Undermining legitimate news reporting, contradicting established facts, branding reporters as liars, devaluing verifiable truth — these are by now the familiar tactics of a man who is as incapable of introspection as he is of uniting the country at a time of trauma. He is by his very nature a divider, a pugilist, a blamer of others. His instinct, even in a moment of national mourning, is to attack his perceived enemies and double down on his most divisive pronouncements.