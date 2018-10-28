How to survive a news cycle in 2018

Close all tabs. During the various challenges to our notions of civility and public discourse, many of us have come to associate mental wellness and momentary equanimity with one small physical gesture that we enact daily. I speak, of course, of closing tabs on our computer. This activity can beget a rush of endorphins similar to that of cleaning under the refrigerator or dropping a difficult teenager off at college. Why not harness this exciting form of psychological fuel? Randomly open seven or eight tabs on your computer and then, as you tap the “Close All Tabs” button, exclaim any happy-making statement, such as “Keri Russell really reinvented herself with ‘The Americans’!” or “The singular of spaghetti is spaghetto!”