Letters to the Editor: A good watchdog may help Altadena residents deter burglars

To the editor: My tip to those who have returned to their Altadena homes only to feel isolated and vulnerable to crime: Adopt a German shepherd ( “Soaring burglaries in post-fire Altadena rattle residents: ‘Trauma on top of the trauma,’ “ April 28). My “sheps” alert to someone on my property before the motion detector lights come on and well before the sheriff arrives. It’s a lifetime commitment, but I sleep very well at night.

Caryn Hofer, Altadena