Letters to the Editor: A good watchdog may help Altadena residents deter burglars

A firefighter passes a home with signs reading "Thank You First Responders" and "Looters Will Be Shot."
A firefighter views signs at a home that was spared from the Eaton fire.
(Los Angeles Times)

To the editor: My tip to those who have returned to their Altadena homes only to feel isolated and vulnerable to crime: Adopt a German shepherd (“Soaring burglaries in post-fire Altadena rattle residents: ‘Trauma on top of the trauma,’ “ April 28). My “sheps” alert to someone on my property before the motion detector lights come on and well before the sheriff arrives. It’s a lifetime commitment, but I sleep very well at night.

Caryn Hofer, Altadena

