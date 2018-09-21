Neighborhood disputes turn into little wars all over the city. Give peace a chance — through mediation

I learned in my mediation training that relationships between warring parties can sometimes be mended without the inciting issue being fully resolved. For example, trees drop leaves, and a person can’t just scold his sycamore into depositing them on the right side of the property line. That person also may lack the physical ability or financial means to tidy up the neighbor’s driveway. Yet, there can often be reconciliation if, say, the tree guy agrees to take some small step that makes the driveway guy feel that he isn’t being disrespected. I experienced how satisfying that felt while simply playing the role of an injured party during my training. What an enormous relief it must be for someone who’s spent years feeling harmed.