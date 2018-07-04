The Happiest Place on Earth is facing a voter revolt over its poverty wages and tax subsidies

Disney will certainly fight hard against the living wage ordinance; just a couple of years ago, it got its allies on the Anaheim City Council to pass a rule to prohibit any sort of gate tax for up to 45 years. It will spend millions in the coming months to argue that the living-wage proposal will only benefit union members rather than all Anaheim residents. That’s technically true. But it’s also telling that Anaheim residents are ready to penalize Disneyland for its perceived sins against the working class and local taxpayers.