We need a state cuisine. And it should be Cal-Mex

Fans of other cuisines will complain that Cal-Mex isn’t worthy to represent the whole state, but they’re all pretenders to the throne. Wine country food is too frou-frou; fast-food culture, too soulless. The California cuisine pioneered by Alice Waters, Wolfgang Puck and others was important, because it taught urban and suburban diners that the best food is the freshest, healthiest and most local, and that fusion food can be fun. But let’s be honest: All they did was ape the farmers and immigrants who’ve eaten like that for generations, but never got book deals out of it.