Healthcare isn't a game. The Texas ACA lawsuit could be catastrophic for public health

In an almost unprecedented move, the Justice Department then announced in June that it was abandoning its obligation to defend the ACA in court, saying it agreed with the premises of the lawsuit. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office and other Democratic attorneys general will defend the law instead. Federal courts in Texas are some of the most conservative in the country, so it’s possible the case could advance to the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral arguments are scheduled to begin this week in Texas.