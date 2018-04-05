H&M's woes mean fast fashion is getting worse, not better

Clothing purchases dipped during the Great Recession, but by 2015 U.S. shoppers had returned to almost pre-recession peak. That year we bought on average more than 68 garments and eight pairs of shoes — more than any other nation. (The average price? Just $19.) Retail industry analysts lament that this number of purchases isn't growing, but perhaps we have nowhere left to stuff another sweater. Our closets, charity shops and landfills are overflowing with last season's fads.