Letters to the Editor: Readers both condemn and praise Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear sites

President Trump speaks at the White House after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites. With him are, from left, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

To the editor: Without consulting with Congress, President Trump has ordered attacks in Iran ( “U.S. enters Israel’s war with Iran, striking 3 Iranian nuclear sites,” June 21).

In fairness to the president, he did say for several days that he hadn’t yet decided what he was going to do (I, for one, don’t think that’s true). And then suddenly, the bombing of three sites in Iran that, ostensibly, have been used to develop atomic weapons.

He did not consult with our allies, nor with international organizations. It was an act of war and Trump committed it all on his own.

Advertisement

I am praying for the time when he no longer has a “rubber-stamp” Congress and an equally obeisant Supreme Court.

Doug Tennant, Laguna Niguel

..

To the editor: The Iranian regime’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon would have made the Middle East, already one of the most volatile regions on Earth, immeasurably more dangerous. It could have emboldened Tehran to strike U.S. allies with impunity and sparked a regional arms race with devastating consequences. One way or another, they could not be allowed to get the bomb.

Trump tried diplomacy. He gave Tehran every opportunity to negotiate in good faith. They ignored the carrot. Now they’re facing the stick, and they have no one to blame but themselves.

Advertisement

War is never something to wish for. But failing to act after drawing a red line would have shattered America’s credibility and made future deterrence impossible. The president made the right call in launching these strikes.

Charlie Henry, El Segundo

..

To the editor: Oh dear, the president and Republicans seem to have had a lapse of memory. Substitute “weapons of mass destruction” with “nuclear bomb” and “Saddam Hussein” with “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei” and we’re right back to Iraq.

Even Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated under oath in March that the U.S. “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”

Advertisement

At least President George W. Bush had the gumption to lie directly to Congress and get a vote taken to move forward.

Margaret Sullivan, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: Funny, Trump wouldn’t do for Ukraine what he did for Israel — even after Russian President Vladimir Putin made threats of using nuclear weapons .

Mark Hoy, Torrance

..

To the editor: Well, the news is out: U.S. military forces have bombed nuclear enrichment sites within Iran. According to Trump, the hits were accurate and complete in their destructiveness. Notwithstanding a few detractors such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is really barking up the wrong tree with some nonsense about “gross unconstitutionality,” the bulk of Congress appears to be backing the decision to take this action. Sorry, Sanders, the actions that have been taken do not amount to a declaration of war, so spare us the drama. Prominent members from your own chamber, including Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), are on the bandwagon with their support for Trump’s actions.

This is actually quite overdue. Anyone who thought that deals could be negotiated in good faith with the Iranian regime, and that the regime would actually comply with the terms, was either naive or delusional.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: Lest we forget: Trump, in his first term, withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear agreement with Iran that had been negotiated with many nations, limiting Iran’s nuclear development. Trump is responsible for the destruction of the agreement and now he is ordering bombings in Iran. Who’s to blame for the current situation that puts the world in more danger? Trump.

Julie May, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: You are absolutely right to call it “Israel’s war.” This whole scenario is based on lies spewed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the years. I urge every reader and every American to watch the June 16 episode of “The Daily Show,” during which host Jon Stewart highlighted the misinformation Netanyahu has been promoting over the years. Stewart showed, using past videos, Netanyahu crying wolf over the last 10-15 years claiming Iran was on the verge, or just weeks away, from having the capacity to bomb Israel. Unfortunately, our ignorant and unwise president fell and keeps falling for this and has now led us into yet another quagmire and possibly another dangerous war.

Advertisement

Les Miller, Los Angeles