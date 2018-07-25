Outraged by Trump's trade war? Tell Congress to take back its tariff power

Not only does Congress enjoy the capacity to remove officers from the other two branches, while remaining untouchable itself, it also bears responsibility for the gravest decisions that a government may be called upon to make. Congress decides whether or not the country will go to war; with which nations we will ally; under what federal statutes we will live; and, crucially, how and from where federal revenues will be derived. Unsurprisingly for a group whose rallying cry was “no taxation without representation,” it was to the legislature that the Founders accorded the “Power to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imports, and Excises.” The power to tax, Daniel Webster proposed, is the power to destroy. The Founders chose Congress as the form of their destructor.