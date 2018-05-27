Enjoy the lines at Disneyland? You'll love Elon Musk's idea for transit

At rush hour, when large numbers of people are trying to move around simultaneously, a PRT system would lead to massive jams both at the point of entry and exit, and in the tunnels themselves. It's a simple problem of mass. Just as a lack of volume creates traffic above ground, the same problem will happen below. The London Underground moves 5 million people per day. A Tube train can carry up to 1,200 people; Musk's cars and pods cannot have nearly that kind of capacity. I doubt there's enough space between the surface of any city and Earth's core to move 5 million people and their cars daily.