How a San Francisco beach bonfire set the world aflame

Harvey saw Burning Man, he once told me, as a solution to "the quiet desperation Thoreau wrote of," a space where people could discover "what they were meant to do with the transcendent faith that they were meant to do that something," free of "judgments governed by the world's standards." The event Harvey launched injected a fresh ritual into American life, with new standards of fellowship and communal real-time culture-making. As he recognized, we needed it. We still do.