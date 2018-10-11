Don't worry, all is not lost. State and local activists are fixing our elections

Voting has also become more convenient in places such as Colorado, with its vote center model, which allows a person to vote anywhere in the county, not just at their home-based precinct. (California is in the process of rolling out vote centers, starting in five counties this year.) Vote-by-mail, also known as vote at home, increases turnout as well, and it’s used for all ballots in Washington, Oregon and Colorado. Colorado has the best system, combining vote-by-mail for those who want to fill out their ballots early with vote centers for voting on election day, with little evidence of fraud. Automatic voter registration, despite the mistakes made this year by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, is working efficiently in over a dozen states. States with these reforms exhibit some of the highest voter turnout.