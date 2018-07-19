Of course Kylie Jenner didn't build that

Those scores are delusional. Zuckerberg, the son of a dentist and a psychiatrist raised in Westchester county, a prosperous New York suburb, was educated at the elite boarding school Phillips Exeter. Jenner, raised in Calabasas, was only 10 years old in 2007, when “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” debuted. The family renewed its reality-show contract with E! In 2015 for a reported $100 million and again in 2017 for a reported $150 million. Although Jenner’s cut has not been made public, her social media following and subsequent cosmetics business clearly were built on the wealth and fame that she was born into.