Superstars mourn beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Behind any celebrity’s bombastic red carpet look, or chic airbrushed Instagram post, is the work of a glam team: a vital part of the entertainment industry’s ecosystem. It’s thanks to the magical touch of makeup artists, costumers and hairstylists that public figures can continue to wow their fans and pave the way for influential trends to emerge.

This week, the community suffered a heavy loss with the death of Jesus Guerrero, a trusted celebrity hairstylist to Calabasas magnate Kylie Jenner, as well as the Kardashian family, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Alba, Rosalía, Kali Uchis, Demi Moore and Dua Lipa. Guerrero was 34 years old.

News of his unexpected death came on Sunday after his family members launched a GoFundMe page to retrieve his personal belongings in L.A. and return him to his home in Houston. Guerrero’s cause of death has not been announced, although his family has stated that the passing came “very suddenly” and “unexpectedly.“ Contributions surpassed the family’s goal of $80,000 and they have since disabled new donations to this fundraiser.

“Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top,” wrote Gris, Guerrero’s younger sister.

In the days that followed Guerrero’s death, Jenner, a dear friend to the coiffurist, offered to cover the funeral expenses, according to a Tuesday update in the family’s GoFundMe. “Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support,” they added.

Jenner published a heartfelt post Tuesday on Instagram to her 394 million followers, featuring various pictures and videos of her and Guerrero as close friends. She doted on his artistry and a friendship that began in 2019, lamenting his sudden passing.

“Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter,” wrote Jenner.

“The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. and I loved you so much,” she added.

Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, also paid respects to Guerrero in an Instagram story. “Our great respects for the art of hair and make-up has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our bestest friends,” wrote Kardashian. “So when one of our glam family members passes away all of our souls are crushed. My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did.”

According to a Feb. 19 post made by actor-singer Lopez, who had tagged Guerrero for her blowout, the pair were in Dubai days prior to his death for a business trip. Lopez was there to perform in Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 20 .

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer also shared her condolences in an Instagram post featuring a black-and-white picture of the hairstylist, paying homage to his talent and presence.

“The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you,” Lopez wrote in the caption. “Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light.”

The loss was also felt across his fellow colleagues in glamour.

After news of Guerrero’s death broke on Sunday, makeup artist Scott Barnes posted an Instagram reel with a picture of his adorned with glowers and white doves. The pair had recently worked together in Dubai.

“Jesus Guerrero was incredibly talented and such a pleasure to work with. He was always smiling, passionate, and brought so much energy and excitement to everything we did... It’s truly sad to lose someone so talented, it’s a real loss to the industry,” Barnes wrote in an email statement to The Times.

Fellow hairstylist and mentor Jen Atkin also chimed in with her sentiments in a carousel Instagram post, noting Guerrero’s warm presence and playful nature.

“May we always speak of his smile, his talent, his spirit, his heart. May we tell people we love them, light up the room, and give Jesus ... bear hugs,” she wrote.

“Family is not always just assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family,” wrote Kylie’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada in a a heartfelt post. “You were my anchor, my rock, in every room we made magic in together.” Tejada added.

In a 2022 interview with digital creator Matt Cullen , Guerrero spoke of his difficult upbringing and ascent into the beauty industry. While initially working in a hair salon in his hometown of Houston, Guerrero worked up the courage to move to L.A. to pursue his dreams.

“Am I going to be sitting here all day, or am I actually going to f—ing do it?” Guerrero said.

The hairdresser slowly built his portfolio before getting a call from Tejada to style Jenner for a party — an opportunity that pivoted his career and ignited a friendship with the socialite.

From countless red carpets to Vogue covers, Guerrero’s kindness and knack for style helped him stand out from beyond the sidelines, forever etching his legacy in the beauty industry.