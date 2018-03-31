If you're trying to nail Trump, follow the receipts.

In the broader Trump circle — the Russia wing — a Nastya Rybka, a Belarussian escort, also kept receipts, including video footage apparently made while she was on a yacht with Sergei Prikhodko, Russia's deputy prime minister, and Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska. (Deripaska is former employer and current creditor to Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman; the video was posted by Russian dissident Aleksei Navalny.) Now Rybka claims to have audio receipts that show Russian meddling in the U.S. election. She's seeking asylum in the U.S. in return for telling all. Who knows if she has the goods, but Rybka's receipts are worth watching for.