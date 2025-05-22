Letters to the Editor: Why isn’t Gov. Newsom stepping in as Sable Offshore resumes production?

To the editor: I am shocked that Sable Offshore has restarted operation ( “Offshore oil operation near Santa Barbara resumes production after 10 years,” May 20).

We are facing a federal administration bent on disrespecting law, and now we have been abandoned by our state in this regard. Where are you, Gov. Gavin Newsom? Are you watching Sable Offshore defy state law? Are you watching as Sable goes against numerous California Coastal Commission cease-and-desist orders and starts operation of this pipeline?

We know the pipeline is old, corroded and unsafe. We know it is a rupture just waiting to happen. We know the next leak could be even more devastating than the one 10 years ago.

We have shown up in numbers to try to protect our beaches, our coastline, our sea creatures, our tourism economy. We have made a lot of noise. Newsom, how have you not heard us?

Mary Byrd, Santa Barbara