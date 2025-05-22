Letters to the Editor: When it comes to citizenship, we are simply ‘all part of the human race’

To the editor: Defining citizenship is a dilemma in many countries around the world ( “Ending birthright citizenship will mostly affect U.S. citizens,” May 20). The U.S. is no exception. In the last few decades, many countries relaxed the idea that obtaining citizenship meant having to renounce the one from the country of birth. I have a number of friends who have dual citizenship and a few who are even citizens of three countries. That’s a good thing.

The current U.S. administration seems intent on making it more difficult to be part of our nation, but the trend should be toward the elimination of borders. The fact that a baby is born on one side of a river or a mountain as opposed to the other should matter little. Both babies should have similar opportunities. Hopefully, the xenophobia we hear these days will give way to the concept that regardless of place of birth, we are all part of the human race.

Domenico Maceri, San Luis Obispo