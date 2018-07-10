Trump's anti-NATO hostility isn't novel, it revives a long-standing Republican tradition

Others shared Taft’s opposition to alliances in Europe. His Republican colleague Forrest C. Donnell set off a “land mine” at the time, according to then-Secretary of State Dean Acheson in his memoir “Present at the Creation.” Donnell went into a lather about Article V of the NATO charter, much as Trump does today. It calls upon member states to come to the assistance of the others if attacked, the very issue on which American membership in the League of Nations faltered. With Soviet aggression palpably obvious in Eastern Europe, President Truman quashed the budding debate over the implications of the clause.