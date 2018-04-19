As Castro era ends in Cuba, so should the U.S. embargo

Cuban Americans have long believed this would be the moment when our two countries would finally kiss and make up, but that is not the case. President Trump has reversed many of President Obama's efforts to normalize relations with Cuba, citing the country's poor human rights record and lack of democracy. A number of the business and travel restrictions that were loosened in 2014 and 2015 have been reinstated, the consular section has closed, and the new American Embassy in Havana has been reduced to 10 diplomats. Conservatives in the U.S. now seem intent on continuing, even strengthening, the trade embargo on Cuba and tightening American travel to the island even further.