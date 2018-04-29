MeToo feminists may not realize it, but their other target is sex and drugs and rock 'n' roll

The problem is that this powerfully seductive ideal confuses personal choice and consent, especially for a young person still struggling to figure out an adult identity. As #MeToo crowded the headlines, Jessica Bennett, the gender editor of the New York Times, wrote a piece with the striking title "When Saying Yes Is Easier than Saying No." Young women, she argued, aren't always sure what their real desires are. Bennett failed to note that men often don't suffer the same uncertainty. When women acquiesce to their partners' agenda, one that happens to align with the ideal of female empowerment, should we be surprised that anger and confusion — and contentious accusations of assault — sometimes follow?