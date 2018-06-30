Deport, not court? We're already doing that on the border

Three speed deportations programs exist under various provisions and names — and their use has been growing for years. Expedited removal allows the government to quickly deport tens of thousands of people who lack proper entry documents at the border. Reinstatement applies to persons who return to the U.S. after been previously deported, no matter how old the prior removal was. Finally, under a mechanism called administrative removal, noncitizens who are not lawful permanent residents — including valid visa holders, those with temporary protected status, or those enrolled in DACA — can be summarily deported if a Homeland Security official believes the immigrant has previously been convicted of an “aggravated felony.” (What qualifies as an aggravated felony is an intensely complex legal question, and the federal courts have often had to correct the immigration authorities.)