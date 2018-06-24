Aimee Semple McPherson: The L.A. evangelist who built the world's first megachurch

That Sister McPherson’s ministry found an especially receptive audience in Los Angeles is not surprising. The thousands of new residents pouring into L.A. were not like those migrating to other major American cities — laborers from Europe and African American migrants from the Jim Crow South in need of jobs. Those populations did come to Southern California eventually, but in the early 1900s Los Angeles was drawing from a different reservoir: snowbirds from the Midwest and East. These people were relocating not so much for economic reasons; L.A.’s industrial base remained relatively small until the 1930s and ’40s. Instead, they were looking for a freer, less conventional kind of life than was possible in the places they came from. And since many of them arrived with enough money to afford relative leisure, once they got here they were looking for a sense of community and something meaningful to do with their time.