Letters to the Editor: The answer to clean energy problems ‘is better policy, not more pollution’

To the editor: Contributing writer Joel Kotkin argues that California is harming itself by pushing renewable energy while leaving oil and gas in the ground ( “The high cost of California’s green energy policies,” May 7). But that’s like saying a smoker is harming himself by quitting too early. The real damage comes from continuing to burn fossil fuels, which are driving wildfires, heat waves and drought across the state.

According to the most recent annual study by Clean Jobs California , clean energy already employs about 545,000 Californians — far more than the fossil fuel sector — and those jobs are growing faster. Yes, clean energy must be made more equitable, but the answer is better policy, not more pollution. Let’s not forget that low-income families are affected more by pollution and climate change.

Kotkin also claims California’s efforts don’t have much impact but ignores the fact that we’re not alone. The EU, Canada, Japan, South Korea and dozens of U.S. states have ambitious renewable energy and climate targets. The global transition is already underway. California’s leadership helps drive that momentum, lower global prices and shape policy worldwide.

Brent Jacobson, Chino Hills

To the editor: Kotkin conveniently does not mention just how rapidly the price of solar panels and the battery storage of electricity have been coming down over the past few years. It is stunning. And if the recent past is any guide, the price collapse is not about to stop.

As environmentalist Bill McKibben once reminded us , “We live on a planet where the cheapest way to produce power is to point a sheet of glass at the sun.” The result is a “water-into-wine miracle.” Coal, oil and natural gas are all history.

Peter L. Coye, Pomona

To the editor: Nowhere in Kotkin’s article does he mention the cost of not doing anything. The price tag for not eliminating fossil fuels and building a renewable economy is bigger: more devastating fires, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, systemic ecological collapse, warming oceans — basically, an unlivable planet.

J.J. Flowers, Dana Point