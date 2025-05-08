Letters to the Editor: Why Mayor Bass’ climate proposal is ‘a case of penny-wise, pound-foolish’

To the editor: Thank you for your article on Mayor Karen Bass’ puzzling proposal to shut down the Climate Emergency Mobilization Office, knowing that climate change is only going to get steadily and predictably worse every year ( “Climate change is cooking Los Angeles. Does Karen Bass care?,” May 1). We the people don’t support Bass’ decision, that’s for sure.

In 2023 , the Public Policy Institute of California reported that 85% of Californians expressed concern about heat waves, with the highest concern rates among respondents making less than $40,000 a year (89%). If it was a response to fiscal constraints, the proposal seems to me a case of penny-wise, pound-foolish. The climate change-fueled Palisades and Eaton fires caused billions of dollars worth of damage. I urge the City Council to say no to the proposal, forcing Bass to reorder her priorities.

Cher Gilmore, Newhall