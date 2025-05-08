Letters to the Editor: It’s ‘counterproductive’ to target Youth Development Department in city budget cuts

To the editor: I am deeply concerned by Mayor Karen Bass’ proposal to eliminate the Youth Development Department ( “Mayor Bass seeks to shutter department serving the city’s youths,” May 1). This department plays a vital role in supporting our city’s young people through programs like the Youth Council, Youth Summit and Youth Expo, which provide essential civic engagement, employment and personal development opportunities. Dismantling this department could significantly reduce services for young Angelenos, particularly those in underserved communities.

While I understand the city’s need to address a substantial budget shortfall, targeting a department directly investing in our future generations seems counterproductive. Consolidating youth services into broader agencies may dilute their effectiveness and overlook the unique needs of our youth. I urge city officials to reconsider this decision and prioritize the well-being and development of our young residents.

Jessica Iles, Scotts Valley, Calif.