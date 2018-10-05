It's better to pass over 10 innocent nominees than to risk having a justice guilty of assault on the Supreme Court

The Reverse Blackstone Ratio also suggests that one can vote against Kavanaugh even if one believes that the crime never occurred. How can this be the case? In the same way that a juror in a criminal trial can vote to acquit while believing that the defendant committed the crime — just not beyond a reasonable doubt. With this test, a senator can vote “no” because she believes the accuser. But she can also vote “no” because she thinks that there is enough credible evidence of wrongdoing to raise the specter of grave damage to the Supreme Court. And, as mentioned, she may even vote not to confirm while believing Kavanaugh’s protestations of innocence.