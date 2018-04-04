Trump's a 'subject' and not a 'target' of the Mueller probe? The White House shouldn't celebrate yet

The labels refer to three categories for those who are asked, or summoned, to testify before a federal grand jury. A "witness" is someone who has useful information but no apparent involvement in a crime. A "subject" is a person whose conduct is within the scope of the grand jury's investigation — he is not uninvolved, but he is also not for certain involved in a crime. And a "target" is someone against whom there is substantial evidence, a person who "in the judgment of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant." In other words, a target is likely to be charged.