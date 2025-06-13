Letters to the Editor: Amid ICE raids, it looks like Trump wasn’t the farmers’ hero after all

To the editor: Anyone who has driven north on the 5 Freeway through miles and miles of farmland has seen all of the anti-Gov. Gavin Newsom signs and banners, holding him solely responsible for the lack of water needed to irrigate their crops, along with banners touting “Trump/Vance 2024.”

Somewhat ironic, isn’t it? They got the president they wanted, the one who said the military “turned on the water” during this year’s wildfires.

Now, the same hero who turned on the water is deporting the hard-working people who pick and process their crops ( “ICE expands immigration raids into California’s agricultural heartland,” June 10). With no one to tend to them, crops will ultimately rot on the vines, bankrupting farmers and forcing Americans to pay tariffs for imported fruits and vegetables.

I wonder what the signs will say the next time I drive north on the 5.

Christy Edwards, Woodland Hills

..

To the editor: At last, President Trump is ridding the country of people who are viciously picking our crops, sewing our clothes, building our houses and caring for our sick and elderly. Where can MAGA supporters sign up to replace them?

Robert Silberg, Los Angeles